Audit: Ex-lawmaker failed to report $36K in contributions - WSMV Channel 4

Audit: Ex-lawmaker failed to report $36K in contributions

Posted: Updated:
Jeremy Durham (WSMV file photo) Jeremy Durham (WSMV file photo)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Registry of Campaign Finance has informed expelled state Rep. Jeremy Durham that he faces potential fines for failing to report more than $36,000 in contributions and more than $51,000 in expenditures.

The alleged reporting violations are detailed in a Feb. 28 letter to Durham, a Franklin Republican who lost his re-election bid last year following an attorney general's report that detailed a series of claims of sexual harassment.

Examples of alleged violations include Durham reporting only $1,500 of a $3,000 check from auto dealer Lee Beaman, and $1,000 from a $6,000 check from John and Cathy Simmonds.

John Simmonds, the former CEO of Southeast Financial Credit Union, and Durham both wrote letters seeking lenient sentencing for a former youth minister convicted of child porn possession in 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.