Audit: Ex-lawmaker failed to report $36K in contributions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Registry of Campaign Finance has informed expelled state Rep. Jeremy Durham that he faces potential fines for failing to report more than $36,000 in contributions and more than $51,000 in expenditures.

The alleged reporting violations are detailed in a Feb. 28 letter to Durham, a Franklin Republican who lost his re-election bid last year following an attorney general's report that detailed a series of claims of sexual harassment.

Examples of alleged violations include Durham reporting only $1,500 of a $3,000 check from auto dealer Lee Beaman, and $1,000 from a $6,000 check from John and Cathy Simmonds.

John Simmonds, the former CEO of Southeast Financial Credit Union, and Durham both wrote letters seeking lenient sentencing for a former youth minister convicted of child porn possession in 2015.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.