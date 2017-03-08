Police: Man arrested after heroin found during traffic stop

Police say the heroin was found in two grease tubes. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police say more than a half-pound of heroin was seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 65 on Tuesday night.

Police stopped the driver of a minivan for speeding near Trinity Lane.

Police said the driver, 34-year-old Hugo Contreras-Gonzalez, did not have a valid driver’s license. He presented a passport and told the officer he had only been in the country for 15 days.

A police dog alerted the smell of narcotics. During a search of the minivan, police say they found heroin in two grease tubes in the rear of the vehicle.

Contreras-Gonzalez is charged with possessing heroin for resale. His bond was set at $82,000.

