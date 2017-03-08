Budget cuts cause employee layoffs at Tennessee Tech

Nineteen employees will be laid off at Tennessee Tech University as part of job cuts caused by a revenue shortfall.

University President Dr. Philip Oldham told WSMV the employees are not classroom professors or instructors, but mostly work as support and administrative staff.

“This action was not taken due to poor performance or any fault of these individuals,” Oldham said. “It’s simply a business practice decision to keep our costs in line with expenditures.”

The job reductions will save the school more than $900,000 per year at a time when enrollment is down at Tennessee Tech.

A campus-wide email was sent last week notifying employees about the cuts. The individuals who lost their jobs have been contacted by human resources.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” Oldham added. “It’s something nobody looks forward to.”

Students told Channel 4 there is growing concern on campus about the revenue shortfall and the impacts it could have in the classroom.

“It’s sad. It’s honestly sad,” said sophomore Simon Herrera. “I’m sure Tech will come out of it. I hope Tech will come out of it and the positions don’t affect students too much.”

