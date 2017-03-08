Jury selection process underway in Holly Bobo case

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Ma Ma Fia’s restaurant sits on the Hardin County square. Inside, locals know all about the Holly Bobo murder case.

Channel 4 asked manager Kyle Bernier if he had heard of the Bobo case.

“Yes I have,” he said.

Wednesday, 550 potential jurors, all from Hardin County, came to the courthouse to pick up copies of this questionnaire.

It asks questions about people's backgrounds and their feelings about the death penalty. Some questions are indicative of what might be heard during the trial.

One question asks, "Did you, a family member, or a friend participate in the Decatur County coon hunt on April 9, 2011?”

"Oftentimes jury selection will find out if jurors know about facts of the case, if they know anything about cell phone pinging, which may be an issue here," said Channel 4 legal analyst Jim Todd.

Channel 4 posed some of the questions on the questionnaire to Hardin County residents.

"Have you heard anything about this case on the news?" we asked Patty Martin.

"Oh yes, me and all of America I think," Martin replied.

"Do you know Judge Creed McGinley?" we asked Becky Kerr.

“I do know him. I go to church with him see him at the gym," she answered.

The responses call into question whether the court can find a neutral and fair jury in Hardin County.

"I don't think there will be a problem finding people that are really unaware of this Holly Bobo case," Pat Kerr Tigrett said.

"Not everybody knows about it, like everybody in Savannah pretty much knows about it," Jada Burns said.

Some potential jurors, like teachers and caregivers, who cannot be away from home for long periods of time were excused on Wednesday. The rest have to fill out the questionnaires by the end of March.

They're due back in court the first week of April for jury selection.

