Arrest made in 2013 Lincoln County murder

After four years, a man is now behind bars for decapitating and dismembering a man in Lincoln County.

“I believe this shows you what good police works can result in, and that is exactly what you’ve got in this case,” said 17th District Attorney General Rob Carter.

On March 25, 2013, Michael Mitchell’s body was found in Flintville. Police were responding to a welfare check after smells were reported.

What they found shocked them: Mitchell’s body decomposed, decapitated and his hands cut off.

Who did it and why is something that has haunted his family for years.

“[We] never gave up on this case,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director Mark Gwyn. “We pursued all leads, evidence and couldn’t be more gratified with the outcome we are announcing today.”

Wednesday, the TBI announced an arrest had been made in the case: Joe Speck.

Investigators say Speck is an acquaintance of Mitchell’s who did this to him and fled after the murder. He is now at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal homicide and has no bond.

“This individual was picked up on an arrest warrant. He is in custody, which means he will go through the general sessions court in Lincoln County,” Carter said.

“We believe today is the start of [the family’s] healing," Gwyn said. "We hope to give them closure; they received the message very well, and there was relief that they can start to heal and have closure.”

The TBI would not share any details into how Speck killed Mitchell or why. They also would not say how the two knew each other, but that they were acquaintances.

