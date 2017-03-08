Perry County Schools to close through Monday due to illness

Perry County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week and Monday due to illness.

Perry County was not one of the districts that had previously closed for flu, strep throat and norovirus.

Several school districts were forced to close last month due to illness. Metro Schools was one of the few districts that did not cancel classes.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, it is up to each individual county or city system to decide whether to close.

