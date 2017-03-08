Child accused of causing $10,000 in damage to elementary school

A 12-year-old is accused of causing several thousand dollars worth of damage to an elementary school.

Warren County deputies found several classrooms vandalized at Rockfield Elementary School in Bowling Green, KY, on Wednesday morning.

The child has been arrested and faces three different vandalism and burglary charges with more likely to come.

School officials estimate more than $10,000 in damage was done.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.