Community helping widow who lost home, dog in storm-related fire

More than 45 buildings were hit when a storm system moved through Wilson County last week.

One house caught fire after an electrical surge was caused by the storm. Its owner, a widow and local cafeteria worker, lost everything, including her 11-year-old dog.

“She was like my baby. My husband had bought her for me,” Rena Cook said.

Cook lost her husband six years ago. She lost her home and her beloved dog Buffy in the same day.

Despite that, Cook is resilient.

“I'm very fortunate that I have three children and a lot of people in the town that are like my family,” she said.

Cook currently works in the cafeteria at Watertown Middle School. After losing so much, she returned to work Monday morning.

Across Watertown and Wilson County, signs of the devastation from last week's EF-1 tornado remain.

Slowly but surely, the cleanup process continues.

The Wilson County EMA says some property owners could receive federal aid.

Cook knows firsthand that volunteers have come together after the storms.

“It seems like they always stand behind each other and help each other out,” she said.

Right now, gift cards are being collected to help Cook. An account is set up at Wilson Bank and Trust. Hygiene products and clothing donations are encouraged.

