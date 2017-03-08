Woman takes over $1,000 from wallet to pay for merchandise

Surveillance footage of the vehicle the suspect used to leave the scene. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Surveillance footage of the female suspect (left) who took over $1,000 from a lost wallet. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Surveillance footage of the female suspect (center) who took over $1,000 from a lost wallet. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)

Police are trying to identify a suspect after she used cash from a lost wallet to pay for merchandise at Walmart in Mt. Juliet.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police, on Feb. 23, the victim realized he left his wallet at the Walmart on Pleasant Grove Road. He then called the store, where no one was able to locate his wallet at the register counter.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of a woman, who appeared to be with her family, finding the wallet. She took the cash inside, $1,200, and used it to pay for her merchandise.

She then took the wallet with her as she left.

Video surveillance shows she is a white woman, average build, with dark hair pulled into a pony tail. At the time of the incident she wore a dark blue, full-zip hoodie, gray pants and tall black winter boots.

She was accompanied by a white man wearing a gray “Jordan” jersey over a long sleeve gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

The adults appeared to have two children with them.

The woman and two children left in a silver, late-2000s model Honda Pilot SUV. The man left on a green and silver chopper-style motorcycle while wearing a dark helmet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS (8477) or online.

