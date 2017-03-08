Convicted felon pleads guilty to attempted robbery of beauty store

A Nashville man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and attempted robbery of a beauty store back in 2014.

According to the Department of Justice, Michael M. Thompson, a.k.a. “Monkey Man,” 35, of Nashville, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to being a felon in possession of a firearm as well.

Thompson entered the Beauty & Beyond store on Gallatin Pike on Dec. 26, 2014 and brandished a loaded handgun at the employees.

He put the gun against a clerk’s head while demanding money. The clerk resisted and grappled Thompson for the gun. The clerk was able to pry the gun from Thompson’s hand and held him until police arrived.

Thompson admitted to being a previously convicted felon with two aggravated robbery convictions, one of which was an armed robbery of another beauty supply store; two statutory rape convictions; two felony drug-related convictions; and several felony convictions for violating state Sex Offender Registry requirements.

Per Thompson’s plea agreement, he will receive 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.