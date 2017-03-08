Police searching for two suspects in fraudulent card scheme - WSMV Channel 4

Police searching for two suspects in fraudulent card scheme

The first suspect is accused of using a stolen credit card to load up prepaid cards. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office) The first suspect is accused of using a stolen credit card to load up prepaid cards. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two men involved in a fraudulent credit card scheme.

According to RCSO, the first suspect bought large amounts of oil and prepaid cards on a victim’s credit card. He was last seen driving a white panel van with no windows.

The second suspect then used the loaded prepaid cards to purchase tires at a Walmart in Antioch. He was recorded on surveillance driving away in a white pickup truck.

Anyone who knows the two men or has information about them is asked to call Detective Jason Dowdle at 615-904-3044.

