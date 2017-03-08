Peg Leg Porker's Basic BBQ Sauce
2 cups tomato ketchup
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/8 cup yellow mustard
1/4 cup honey
A Sweet, Spicy Variation for the Fancy Man
Add 1 cup red pepper jelly or Asian Chili Glaze
Add 1/4 teaspoon of Cayenne pepper
Bonus! A Marinade for the Extra Fancy Man
1/3 Gallon Water
1/3 Gallon Apple Juice
1/3 Gallon Apple Cider vinegar
1 cup dry rub (Peg Leg Porker <http://peglegporker.storenvy.com/collections/272213-all-products/products/1761704-peg-leg-porker-bbq-seasoning> or your favorite brand)
Put them on dry ribs, spread them on sandwiches, slather them all over yourself to ward off evil.