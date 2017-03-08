Peg Leg Porker's Basic BBQ Sauce

2 cups tomato ketchup

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/8 cup yellow mustard

1/4 cup honey

A Sweet, Spicy Variation for the Fancy Man

Add 1 cup red pepper jelly or Asian Chili Glaze

Add 1/4 teaspoon of Cayenne pepper

Bonus! A Marinade for the Extra Fancy Man

1/3 Gallon Water

1/3 Gallon Apple Juice

1/3 Gallon Apple Cider vinegar

1 cup dry rub (Peg Leg Porker <http://peglegporker.storenvy.com/collections/272213-all-products/products/1761704-peg-leg-porker-bbq-seasoning> or your favorite brand)

Put them on dry ribs, spread them on sandwiches, slather them all over yourself to ward off evil.