Peg Leg Porker's Basic BBQ Sauce - WSMV Channel 4

Peg Leg Porker's Basic BBQ Sauce

Posted: Updated:

Peg Leg Porker's Basic BBQ Sauce
2 cups tomato ketchup
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/8 cup yellow mustard
1/4 cup honey
A Sweet, Spicy Variation for the Fancy Man
Add 1 cup red pepper jelly or Asian Chili Glaze
Add 1/4 teaspoon of Cayenne pepper
Bonus! A Marinade for the Extra Fancy Man
1/3 Gallon Water
1/3 Gallon Apple Juice
1/3 Gallon Apple Cider vinegar
1 cup dry rub (Peg Leg Porker <http://peglegporker.storenvy.com/collections/272213-all-products/products/1761704-peg-leg-porker-bbq-seasoning> or your favorite brand)
Put them on dry ribs, spread them on sandwiches, slather them all over yourself to ward off evil.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.