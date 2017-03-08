Man shot on I-24 in possible road rage incident

Metro Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man after a possible road rage incident in Antioch Tuesday night.

According to Metro Police, officers were called to Interstate 24 at the Hickory Hollow Parkway exit around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim, 41-year-old Daicori Ladon, of Madison, was driving on I-24 when the suspect began following his vehicle closely. Ladon stepped on his brakes to get the suspect to pull back, but the suspect continued.

Both Ladon and the suspect pulled over and a confrontation ensued. The gunman ended up shooting Ladon in the left forearm.

Ladon was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 50 and 55 years old, with short hair and a gray beard. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans. He is about 5’9” tall and 200 lbs. His vehicle is an older model, light colored SUV.

Police believe the shooting may be a road rage incident, but they are still investigating.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.