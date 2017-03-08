Former driver's license examiner convicted of bribery

A former Tennessee driver’s license examiner has been convicted of bribery and conspiring to issue unlawful licenses.

According to the Department of Justice, 52-year-old Walton Michael Wand, of Antioch, was convicted by a federal jury in Nashville Tuesday on bribery and four counts of conspiring to issue unlawful driver’s licenses.

Wand is a former driver’s license examiner for the Tennessee Department of Safety. Officials say he used his position as a state employee to solicit and accept bribes in exchange for issuing driver’s licenses to unqualified people.

Three co-conspirators testified against Wand at his trial. They said Wand directed them to recruit individuals, mainly Middle Easterners and Egyptians living in the Nashville area, to pay the bribes. Wand would then issue licenses to these people, many of whom had previously failed to pass the driver’s knowledge test.

Wand’s co-conspirators, Nourrdine Abidi and Youssef Aziz Abdelmalak, both pleaded guilty. Faransis Faltas, another co-conspirator, also pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring with Wand to issue unlawful licenses.

Wand faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each conspiracy conviction. He also faces another 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the bribery conviction.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.