Elementary school teacher accused of recording students pleads not guilty

The former Nashville elementary school teacher accused of recording students as they changed clothes in a closet has pleaded not guilty to over 30 charges.

Jarrett Jones appeared via video call in front of a grand jury.

Jones is charged with 35 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly possessing and manufacturing porn with video of the children at Napier Elementary School.

Jones taught music at Napier Elementary. He was arrested in September and resigned from his position in October.

Jones appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday. Police said they found over 50 videos on an external hard drive at his house, as well as thousands of sexually explicit pictures of minors he had downloaded.

His next court date is set for April 13.

