Lawmakers speak in favor of boost in defense spending

The tradition of throwing catfish onto the ice continued in Smashville on Thursday night even though the Predators were playing in Pittsburgh.More >>
The tradition of throwing catfish onto the ice continued in Smashville on Thursday night even though the Predators were playing in Pittsburgh.More >>
Hockey isn't just taking Nashville by storm! Jimmy Fallon decided to poke fun at the Predators and Penguins players by handing out superlatives on "The Tonight Show."More >>
Hockey isn't just taking Nashville by storm! Jimmy Fallon decided to poke fun at the Predators and Penguins players by handing out superlatives on "The Tonight Show."More >>
Day two of the CMA Music Festival is kicking off in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.More >>
Day two of the CMA Music Festival is kicking off in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.More >>
A Tennessee city is starting a new program that will help employees repay their student loans.More >>
A Tennessee city is starting a new program that will help employees repay their student loans.More >>
A Tennessee businessman has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison in connection with a conspiracy involving jail construction in Kentucky.More >>
A Tennessee businessman has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison in connection with a conspiracy involving jail construction in Kentucky.More >>
Brandon Banks and Jaborian McKenzie were both allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a female student in a dorm room in the summer of 2013.More >>
Brandon Banks and Jaborian McKenzie were both allegedly involved in the sexual assault of a female student in a dorm room in the summer of 2013.More >>
“I Like It, I Love It” has been the Predators’ goal song since day one. And while we unfortunately didn’t hear it too much Thursday, the story behind it is pretty special.More >>
“I Like It, I Love It” has been the Predators’ goal song since day one. And while we unfortunately didn’t hear it too much Thursday, the story behind it is pretty special.More >>
The pastor of Nashville First Baptist just learned Thursday morning that their front entrance would be a front row seat to a CMA Music Festival stage and the roads will be blocked.More >>
The pastor of Nashville First Baptist just learned Thursday morning that their front entrance would be a front row seat to a CMA Music Festival stage and the roads will be blocked.More >>
For the people who knew and loved 7-year-old Harmony Warfield, and even for those who didn't, the news of her tragic death has struck a deep nerve.More >>
For the people who knew and loved 7-year-old Harmony Warfield, and even for those who didn't, the news of her tragic death has struck a deep nerve.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >>
The family of a 4-year-old Texas boy said he died of “dry drowning” nearly a week after a swimming trip Memorial Day weekend.More >>
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
Uber driver Hadi Abdollahian thought he was signing up for a three-hour drive to suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, when he picked up a passenger Sunday night at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Uber driver Hadi Abdollahian thought he was signing up for a three-hour drive to suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, when he picked up a passenger Sunday night at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.More >>
Hockey isn't just taking Nashville by storm! Jimmy Fallon decided to poke fun at the Predators and Penguins players by handing out superlatives on "The Tonight Show."More >>
Hockey isn't just taking Nashville by storm! Jimmy Fallon decided to poke fun at the Predators and Penguins players by handing out superlatives on "The Tonight Show."More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
A 7 lb, 6 oz baby, Cason, was born in a very special delivery.More >>
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >>
An Alabama man is recovering after a vicious dog attack. It happened during the boarding process on a Delta flight bound for San Diego on Sunday.More >>
If you have a pup, be sure to keep an eye on them. The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine says eight states have confirmed cases of dog flu, strain H3N2.More >>
If you have a pup, be sure to keep an eye on them. The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine says eight states have confirmed cases of dog flu, strain H3N2.More >>
A Chicago man was charged this week with misdemeanor battery after an apparent racially charged altercation caught on video.More >>
A Chicago man was charged this week with misdemeanor battery after an apparent racially charged altercation caught on video.More >>
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >>
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >>