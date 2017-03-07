Metro council approves taxpayer incentives to fund Opryland water park

The Nashville Business Journal published renderings of the water park. (Source: Nashville Business Journal)

Taxpayers will now officially be footing some of the bill for a new water park at Opryland.

On Tuesday night the Metro Council voted to approve the project even though many were against the idea of taxpayers helping to expand a private hotel.

Tuesday's final vote promised $14 million in taxpayer incentives to fund Opryland's soon to be new water park called Soundwaves.

The reason this was controversial is because it is not taxpayers who will be using the park unless they rent a room.

Rooms at the hotel can be anywhere from $150 to $400 a night.

Council members who voted yes said they support this because it will add 700 jobs to the community and Ryman Hospitality will donate two land parcels expected to create public boat access to the Cumberland River.

Those against the project said they would rather see taxpayer money go towards education, infrastructure or body cameras.

Ryman Hospitality plans to spend $90 million in private dollars to construct the water park.

They plan to have it substantially completed by September 2019.

