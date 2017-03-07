Metro Council passes resolution calling for body cameras for flex officers

Metro Council passed a resolution Tuesday night asking for 168 body cameras for all Metro flex officers beginning June 30.

The move comes in response to a deadly officer-involved shooting last month.

One Metro Council member said this will serve as a pilot program and a way to calm concerns in the community.Two weeks ago, protesters barged into the Metro Council meeting with six demands after Jocques Clemmons’ death.

The resolution passed Tuesday night with a vote of 30-5. Those who voted against it said they want all officers to have cameras. They added they want the policy to be in place and for it to happen all at once.

This is something Mayor Barry has promised will happen.

This resolution is separate from what Mayor Megan Barry's office is working toward: getting cameras on all officers.

Right now, the biggest concern is policy regarding the cameras and privacy.

The mayor's advisory group to help create these guidelines has a meeting on Thursday, which is open to the public. But for now, those who have been openly angry at the council are happy this is a step in the right direction.

"We are excited it did pass. It was really unfortunate that we had to sit there and listen and try to go through all these different responses on why it shouldn't be right," said resident Evan Bunch. "But at the end of the day, this is just about black folks' first step in protection for our bodies."

Stay with WSMV for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.