Metro Council passes resolution calling for body cameras for flex officers

“I Like It, I Love It” has been the Predators’ goal song since day one. And while we unfortunately didn’t hear it too much Thursday, the story behind it is pretty special.More >>
The pastor of Nashville First Baptist just learned Thursday morning that their front entrance would be a front row seat to a CMA Music Festival stage and the roads will be blocked.More >>
For the people who knew and loved 7-year-old Harmony Warfield, and even for those who didn't, the news of her tragic death has struck a deep nerve.More >>
One of the most historic and busiest weekends in Nashville's history is underway, which includes a chance for the Predators to clinch the Stanley Cup and the CMA Music Festival.More >>
A sitting Metro School Board member is criticizing how parents of students receive information.More >>
Metro police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man in the parking lot of Lincoln Tech last month.More >>
Officers, lawyers and their families have filed a lawsuit claiming the company CoreCivic didn’t do enough to protect them from a scabies outbreak.More >>
Metro police say the body was found around noon near the Jefferson Street bridge.More >>
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
Uber driver Hadi Abdollahian thought he was signing up for a three-hour drive to suburban Buffalo Grove, Illinois, when he picked up a passenger Sunday night at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.More >>
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >>
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >>
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >>
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >>
The video shows the dramatic end of a police chase: A man with his clothes ablaze emerges from the flames of a fiery crash, rolls on the ground to put them out and then gets kicked by police officers.More >>
The Baltimore, MD company Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced on May 25 the issuance of a voluntarily recall of Mibelas 24 FE chewable oral contraceptive, with a May 2018 expiration date.More >>
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >>
A New York man accused of bringing fake drugs into the Bonnaroo music festival reportedly told deputies he was doing God’s work.More >>
