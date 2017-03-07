Snake sightings at Metro Parks on the rise

The spring-like weather has many people hitting the hiking trails early, but humans aren't the only species coming out to enjoy the warmth.

Snakes are starting to get spotted at Metro Parks.

“Snakes now are starting to come out of their winter brumation cycle now that it is starting to warm,” said reptile specialist Robert Brown.

Fredric Grgich hikes Edwin Warner Park every day. He hasn’t seen any snakes yet this season, but looks forward to it.

“I kind of like to see them. I've seen them in other places and here in the past, and you just kind of skirt around them and everything is good,” Grgich said.

Snake experts say that's exactly what you should do.

“The last thing they want to do is have an encounter with a human that is so much bigger than they are and has the potential to inflict so much more harm,” said snake exert Lisa Powers.

Even the poisonous ones want nothing to do with you.

“Venomous snakes use their venom for killing prey, and their venom is precious to them and they don't want to use it,” Brown said.

Brown works at the Aquatic Critter in Nashville. He said when people visit, they leave with a better understanding of snakes.

“They are not as scary or slimy or dangerous as people may think that they are, and certainly once they hold one themselves, we've had people leave out of here with a snake as a result of that,” Brown said.

He said it's much more likely a human will hurt a snake on the trails this year than the other way around.

“Someone tries to pick them up, throw something at them, try to hit them with a stick or garden tool, that is when the snake feels it needs to defend itself,” Brown said.

Experts say be aware where you put your hands and feet on the trail and always wear shoes.

If you do get bit, try to take a picture of the snake so doctors better know how to treat you.

