Police: Man placed dog in trash compactor, killing it

Metro police have arrested a man accused of putting a dog in a trash compactor.

Terrence Clark is charged with aggravated animal cruelty after police said he put a Shih Tzu dog in an apartment complex trash compactor and turned it on multiple times.

The Nashville Fire Department was called to Arbor Hills Apartments on Arbor Knoll Boulevard on Feb. 21 after a neighbor heard the dog barking and whimpering from inside the trash compactor.

Police said surveillance video showed Clark pull up in a car, take the dog from the back seat, put it in a plastic grocery bag and then place it in the trash compactor. Police said he then pushed the compactor button four times before leaving.

The dog was rushed to a veterinarian but it died four days later. Investigators said the dog belonged to Clark’s mother.

Clark, 27, is being held on a $65,000 bond.

