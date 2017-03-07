Neighbors voice safety concerns after nurse's murder

Family and friends of a murdered Nashville nurse are still waiting for police to arrest whoever killed her.

Tiffany Ferguson’s death last Tuesday morning in her Wedgewood condo is raising concerns among people who live and work there.

“You can definitely tell there’s kind of a somber mood,” said Edward Patterson, a neighbor.

People who live at Wedgewood Park are still talking about Ferguson’s death. Police say she was stabbed after a man entered her condo.

“You can’t imagine. It’s so scary when you think about when something like that happens 50 years from where you live,” Patterson said.

Some business owners are also feeling uneasy. Pia Stratton runs an antique shop nearby.

“We’ve always kept our doors locked. We’ve never had the business and open doors in this area in over 50 years, and it was because of that. We didn’t know who could walk in,” Stratton said.

Stratton said Ferguson’s death is a terrible reminder that crime can happen anywhere.

“People need to be aware that these things can happen. They need to take precautions. They need to get bolts on their doors. I have wrought iron on the front of my shop, and I think that’s a big deterrent,” she said.

Police held a meeting with Wedgewood Park residents and the district’s councilperson Tuesday night at the Midtown Hills precinct.

Police said everyone should set their house alarms, check windows to make sure they are locked, always close their garage, and pay attention to their surroundings.

Police also encouraged residents to call them if they notice anyone suspicious walking around in the area. But some neighbors said that’s a difficult proposition with the number of vagrants passing through the rapidly changing neighborhood.

“The foot traffic, the transient nature and collection of people in the park, how do we make the decisions between one extreme to the next?” one resident asked.

Police assured residents they have stepped up patrols, sometimes in unmarked cars. They also said they are following up on all leads from numerous Crime Stoppers tips received so far.

