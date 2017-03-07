Park officially renamed to honor Frederick Douglass

Metro Parks announced Tuesday that Fred Douglas Park will be renamed Frederick Douglass Park to put to rest any questions about who the park is named for.

Frederick Douglass was a renowned African American social reformer, abolitionist, writer and statesman.

The park, as it is named now, is missing an “S” in Douglass, causing confusion as to the park’s namesake.

