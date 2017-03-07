Park officially renamed to honor Frederick Douglass - WSMV Channel 4

Park officially renamed to honor Frederick Douglass

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Parks announced Tuesday that Fred Douglas Park will be renamed Frederick Douglass Park to put to rest any questions about who the park is named for.

Frederick Douglass was a renowned African American social reformer, abolitionist, writer and statesman.

The park, as it is named now, is missing an “S” in Douglass, causing confusion as to the park’s namesake.

Click here to read more.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.