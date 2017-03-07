Sanitation building demolished at Nashville fairgrounds

Demolition has begun and renovation is soon to follow at the Fairgrounds Nashville.

The sanitation building was demolished on Tuesday in what fairgrounds executives are calling the first step of enhancement.

The demolition is part of Mayor Megan Barry’s $12 million capital spending program. The building is one of five on the grounds deemed a significant health and safety issue. The others will also be torn down.

In light of losing a little history, those who run the pay say there’s a lot to look forward to.

“We’re really excited. This is the first step in a long process,” said Laura Schloesser, executive director of Fairgrounds Nashville. “We’re taking our time to make sure the investments that we make are very wise, to be good stewards of that money and make meaningful investments.”

