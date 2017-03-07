Sponsor pulls 'bathroom bill' to make amendments

The sponsor of the so-called bathroom bill said Tuesday he plans to rewrite the bill and introduce it next week.

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, said the bill is still alive, he just needs to make some amendments before it moves forward.

House Bill 888 would require public school students in Tennessee to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender at birth.

Transgender rights advocates say the bill is discriminatory, but the bill’s sponsors say it’s about keeping students safe.

“An administration changing cords, changing so many things, changing so quickly … so with all of those changes, we need to work on a different type of amendment to bring appropriate for this bill, so I’d like to take this one off notice at this time,” Pody said.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.