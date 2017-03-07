Man arrested after drugs, guns found in home

Police seized drugs, three handguns and more than $10,000 in cash. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Police seized guns, drugs and cash while attempted to serve an arrest warrant at an Edgewood Avenue home.

Officers detected the strong smell of marijuana as they attempted to serve an arrest warrant at 1731 Edgewood Avenue.

During a search of the house, police found three handguns, one of which had been reported stolen, 110 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of heroin, 111 grams of marijuana, and more than $10,000 in cash.

Keanthoney Dalton, who lives at the home, was taken into custody. Police said he has previous cocaine and theft convictions.

Dalton, 29, is charged with gun possession by a convicted felon, gun possession during the commission of a drug offense, felony cocaine, marijuana, and heroin possession in a drug free school zone, and theft.

Police said Dalton was not the person wanted on the outstanding warrant. He is being held on a $125,000 bond.

