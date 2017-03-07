Police search for hit-and-run driver who hit school bus

The vehicle is believed to be a black, four-door pickup truck, possible a Nissan Titan. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Surveillance video shows the woman at a nearby McDonald's before the crash. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash involving a Metro School bus last Tuesday morning at the intersection of Murfreesboro Pike and Fesslers Lane.

Police said the driver of a black, four-door pickup truck with chrome bed rails, possibly a Nissan Titan, made a right turn on red from Fesslers Lane onto Murfreesboro Pike and hit the school bus, causing $16,000 worth of damage. The crash is also believed to have caused significant damage to the driver’s side of the truck.

The driver then fled the scene on Murfreesboro Pike heading toward downtown.

A witness said the vehicle left the McDonald’s parking lot at 524 Murfreesboro Pike before the crash. Surveillance video from the McDonald’s shows a woman getting into the truck before leaving the parking lot.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

