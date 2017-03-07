Sen. Doug Henry will be first to lie in state in 90 years

Late former Sen. Doug Henry will lie in state at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday.

It has been 90 years since anyone has received this honor. Since 1862, eight men have lain in state at the Capitol. The last to do so was Gov. Austin Peay in 1927.

It takes a legislative resolution to make a state funeral at the Capitol happen.

Lawmakers and historians said it’s only fitting that Henry receive this honor.

“(Henry) was such an instrumental part in keeping Tennessee financially sound. He's the reason we restored the Tennessee State Capitol building. I took a report to him back in 1980s and he got Gov. (Lamar) Alexander behind that to restore the Capitol building. I think it would be a perfect tribute to him to have his body lie in state in the state Capitol,” said Jim Hoobler with the Tennessee State Museum.

“This is a great honor, one which Senator Henry certainly deserves—he was not only the longest serving lawmaker in our state’s history, but also impacted Tennessee in countless positive ways,” House Speaker Beth Harwell said in a statement.

Henry's body will lie in state in the chamber of the House of Representatives on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon, then from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

