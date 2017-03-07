Linemen Mixon, Mosley no longer with Tennessee football team - WSMV Channel 4

Linemen Mixon, Mosley no longer with Tennessee football team

Posted: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Defensive lineman Dimarya Mixon and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Charles Mosley are no longer with Tennessee's football program.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Ryan Robinson said Tuesday that Mixon and Mosley remain enrolled in school but aren't on the football team anymore. Robinson didn't specify a reason for their departures.

Mixon played 12 games for Tennessee in a reserve role as a junior last season and had eight tackles - 2 ½ for loss - and one sack. He played 12 games in 2014 and 13 games in 2015 as a backup.

Mosley played four games in a reserve role as a sophomore last season. He played 12 games in 2015 as a backup left guard. He moved from the offensive line to defensive tackle last November.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.