Ceremony held at State Capitol to honor Holocaust victims

An emotional ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Tennessee State Capitol to honor the millions of people killed in the Holocaust.

There was a somber mood at times on the floor of the House of Representatives during the 90-minute ceremony.

The ceremony opened with a moment of silence for former Tennessee State Sen. Douglas Henry, who died Sunday and was a supporter of the Holocaust Commission.

Six million Jewish people were killed in the Holocaust during World War II. Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said hatred is still happening today against Jews, recalling anti-Semitic attacks that have happened in the last month.

Just two months ago, a bomb threat was made toward the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville, one of several threats made at Jewish centers around the country.

The director of the GJCC said bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers across the country need to stop.

Last week, a man was arrested in St. Louis on federal charges in connection with some of the threats.

The theme for Tuesday’s ceremony was “Generations of Memory.” One of the speakers told the crowd of about 200 that the theme represents the difference we all can make in creating a more humane society.

Speakers said saying “we’ll never forget” the Holocaust victims isn’t enough and that, as a society, we need to come together and stop the hate.

