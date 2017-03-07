Domestic assault victim describes in court being tortured for hours

Taveras Buchanan sits in court during his trial on domestic assault and sexual assault charges. (WSMV)

The victim in a domestic abuse case involving the cousin of a former Metro Councilman testified Tuesday she was beaten and tortured for nearly 20 hours.

Tavares Buchanan is accused of domestic assault and sexual assault of the victim. He is the cousin of former Metro Councilman Loniel Greene.

Buchanan and Greene, who is not involved in the domestic assault case, face coercion charges for trying to prevent the victim from testifying.

The victim in the case described in testimony how she was tortured for hours.

She said she knew both Buchanan and Greene. Buchanan was living with Greene at the time of the assault.

The victim testified it all began at a family Christmas party and things later turned violent.

Buchanan sat without much expression as his former girlfriend testified that he abused and tortured her for nearly 20 hours inside her home.

WSMV does not routinely identify victims of sexual assault.

She said the incident began when Buchanan got upset at the way she was dancing at a family party.

She said when she got home, Buchanan was there and began punching her, beating her with a belt and recording it.

She said Buchanan then sexually assaulted her.

“He gave me a gun and told me to kill myself. I said OK,” she testified in court. “Then I began screaming.”

After this ended, the victim said Buchanan took her to Greene’s house, and she tried to plot an escape.

She said she went to the police three days later.

Greene is not a part of this case but is accused of trying to keep the victim from testifying. He and Buchanan will appear in court in October on the coercion charges.

