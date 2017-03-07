Tennessee Brew Works
Country Roots Apple Butter Recipe
12 apples peeled, cored, smoked
1/4 cup fresh ginger, diced
1/4 lb unsalted butter
1 lb light brown sugar
1 cup Country Roots
1.5 tsp allspice, ground
1 tsp clove, ground
Combine all ingredients in a sauce pot and cook down until apples are softened and cooking liquid coats the back of a spoon.
Place contents in a blender and add :
1 Tbsp pectin
2 cups granulated sugar
Pinch of salt
Purée until smooth
Use this apple butter as an accoutrement on a cheese board, a condiment on a grilled cheese, or as a secret weapon in a BBQ sauce.
If you don't have a smoker, you can smoke the apples on a grill by adding an aluminum foil packet of hickory wood chips over low heat on one side of the grill and let the apples cold smoke for about an hour.