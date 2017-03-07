Crossville police discover illegal drug operation

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Officers, lawyers and their families have filed a lawsuit claiming the company CoreCivic didn’t do enough to protect them from a scabies outbreak.More >>
Officers, lawyers and their families have filed a lawsuit claiming the company CoreCivic didn’t do enough to protect them from a scabies outbreak.More >>
Metro police say the body was found around noon near the Jefferson Street bridge.More >>
Metro police say the body was found around noon near the Jefferson Street bridge.More >>
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
A New York man accused of bringing fake drugs into the Bonnaroo music festival reportedly told deputies he was doing God’s work.More >>
A New York man accused of bringing fake drugs into the Bonnaroo music festival reportedly told deputies he was doing God’s work.More >>
Nashville is getting ready for one of the most historic weekends in city history, which includes a chance for the Predators to clinch the Stanley Cup Final and CMA Fest.More >>
Nashville is getting ready for one of the most historic weekends in city history, which includes a chance for the Predators to clinch the Stanley Cup Final and CMA Fest.More >>
With warm summer temperatures right around the corner, the Nashville Rescue Mission is asking for your help.More >>
With warm summer temperatures right around the corner, the Nashville Rescue Mission is asking for your help.More >>
Make-A-Wish partnered with Kretschmar Deli to pull off a big surprise on Thursday.More >>
Make-A-Wish partnered with Kretschmar Deli to pull off a big surprise on Thursday.More >>
Although country music was the focus of the CMT Awards on Wednesday night, hockey still stole the show.More >>
Although country music was the focus of the CMT Awards on Wednesday night, hockey still stole the show.More >>
Officials said the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed onto the runway and flipped.More >>
Officials said the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed onto the runway and flipped.More >>
A spokesperson for the Nashville International Airport said they are anticipating "record-breaking" numbers from Sunday through Tuesday.More >>
A spokesperson for the Nashville International Airport said they are anticipating "record-breaking" numbers from Sunday through Tuesday.More >>
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >>
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >>
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >>
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >>
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >>
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >>
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >>
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >>
After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, picking up four honors including video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color."More >>
After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, picking up four honors including video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color."More >>
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >>
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >>
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
A 7-month-old boy has died after a judge denied an appeal filed by the parents to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
Philadelphia police say four teenagers are being questioned in an unprovoked sucker-punch attack on a mentally disabled man that was caught on camera.More >>
Philadelphia police say four teenagers are being questioned in an unprovoked sucker-punch attack on a mentally disabled man that was caught on camera.More >>
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >>
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >>
Although country music was the focus of the CMT Awards on Wednesday night, hockey still stole the show.More >>
Although country music was the focus of the CMT Awards on Wednesday night, hockey still stole the show.More >>