Crossville police discover illegal drug operation

An undercover narcotics operation led Crossville detectives to an alleged illegal drug operation.

Crossville police obtained a search warrant for 249 Lee Circle in Crossville. Narcotics detectives worked with several organizations in executing the search warrant at the home.

Undercover investigations and drug purchases led to the discovery of the illegal narcotics operation.

Police seized cash, meth and counterfeit money during the search.

Criminal indictments will be sought against the resident, 56-year-old Carol Lynn Dixon.

