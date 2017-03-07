Hamilton County man added to TBI Most Wanted list

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has added a Hamilton County man to it’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Michael Craig Gervais, 49, is wanted by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI. He faces charges including one count of rape of a child and three counts of attempted child neglect.

Gervais was last seen in the Hixson area and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Gervais is a white male who is 5’11”, 169 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.