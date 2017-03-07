Watertown man threatens police with sword after domestic violence call

The Wilson County’s Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday morning that ended with an arrest.

When police arrived at the home on Philips Road in Watertown, they were allegedly threatened by a man with a samurai sword.

Police say Michael Pruitte, 43, was standing in the doorway, waving the sword around and threatening to burn down the house.

Pruitte then went inside a closet with his sword.

Deputies were able to take him in after a two-hour standoff. He is currently being held on a $32,000 bond.

Pruitte is charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault and arson.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.