Watertown man threatens police with sword after domestic violence call

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Although country music was the focus of the CMT Awards on Wednesday night, hockey still stole the show.More >>
Although country music was the focus of the CMT Awards on Wednesday night, hockey still stole the show.More >>
Nashville is getting ready for one of the most historic weekends in city history, which includes a chance for the Predators to clinch the Stanley Cup Final and CMA Fest.More >>
Nashville is getting ready for one of the most historic weekends in city history, which includes a chance for the Predators to clinch the Stanley Cup Final and CMA Fest.More >>
Officials said the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed onto the runway and flipped.More >>
Officials said the pilot was the only person on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed onto the runway and flipped.More >>
A spokesperson for the Nashville International Airport said they are anticipating "record-breaking" numbers from Sunday through Tuesday.More >>
A spokesperson for the Nashville International Airport said they are anticipating "record-breaking" numbers from Sunday through Tuesday.More >>
On Thursday, Miranda Lambert, Mayor Megan Barry and volunteers walked 70 shelter dogs from Nissan Stadium to the Walk of Fame Park.More >>
On Thursday, Miranda Lambert, Mayor Megan Barry and volunteers walked 70 shelter dogs from Nissan Stadium to the Walk of Fame Park.More >>
A judge has denied an appeal filed by the parents of a 7-month-old baby to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
A judge has denied an appeal filed by the parents of a 7-month-old baby to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
The recently identified remains of a soldier killed in Europe during World War II are returning home to Tennessee.More >>
The recently identified remains of a soldier killed in Europe during World War II are returning home to Tennessee.More >>
A Tennessee jury has convicted a man for impregnating a girl when she was 10 years old and again when she was 11.More >>
A Tennessee jury has convicted a man for impregnating a girl when she was 10 years old and again when she was 11.More >>
If you're driving on Interstate 24 in Coffee County, plan ahead for delays and extra traffic as thousands of fans head to the farm.More >>
If you're driving on Interstate 24 in Coffee County, plan ahead for delays and extra traffic as thousands of fans head to the farm.More >>
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >>
The grave of an 8-year-old Ohio boy who killed himself in January after his mother said he was bullied at school was opened to remove a computer tablet for prosecutors investigating his suicide.More >>
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >>
An Ohio woman has been charged criminally for duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair before taking another child swimming.More >>
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >>
Police in Connecticut are investigating reports of cupcakes tainted with a bodily fluid that were brought to school.More >>
After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, picking up four honors including video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color."More >>
After walking away empty-handed at the Grammy Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year, Keith Urban found redemption at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, picking up four honors including video of the year for "Blue Ain't Your Color."More >>
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >>
Four people are dead and at least a dozen have been hospitalized over 48 hours in central and south Georgia after swallowing an unidentified street drugMore >>
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >>
An abandoned baby girl was found inside a Jonas Brothers-themed backpack in a grocery store parking lot.More >>
Philadelphia police say four teenagers are being questioned in an unprovoked sucker-punch attack on a mentally disabled man that was caught on camera.More >>
Philadelphia police say four teenagers are being questioned in an unprovoked sucker-punch attack on a mentally disabled man that was caught on camera.More >>
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >>
Family and friends of a 2-year-old Indiana girl are hoping to raise awareness after she died of what doctors believe to be a tick-borne illness.More >>
A judge has denied an appeal filed by the parents of a 7-month-old baby to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
A judge has denied an appeal filed by the parents of a 7-month-old baby to keep him on life support at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.More >>
Inside Bridgestone Arena you’ll hear everything from fans taunting the goalie to thanking the announcer.More >>
Inside Bridgestone Arena you’ll hear everything from fans taunting the goalie to thanking the announcer.More >>