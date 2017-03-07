Nashville gun store burglarized Tuesday morning - WSMV Channel 4

Nashville gun store burglarized Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a Nashville gun store was burglarized early Tuesday morning.

Nashville Gun and Knife, located on 5703 Old Harding Pike, was broken into Tuesday around 3 a.m.

Police are searching for three people in connection to this crime.

No other information has been released at this time.

