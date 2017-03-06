The science behind measuring the strength of a tornado

This Brentwood home was damaged when strong storms and tornadoes moved through Middle Tennessee last week. (WSMV file photo)

The recent round of severe weather to hit Middle Tennessee spawned six confirmed tornado touchdowns, according to The National Weather Service in Nashville.

The NWS sent out a number of assessment teams to survey the damage hours after the severe weather moved out of the area. The purpose is twofold: determine the strength of a tornado and how strong it was.

It combines high-tech and old-fashioned detective work in the field where the damage occurred. Every assessment team member in the field carries an iPad with a special National Weather Service app.

"So say we have some softwood trees down. So what exactly happened to those trees? We saw a lot of trees uprooted with this tornado, so we would click uprooted. Then it suggests what wind speed for soft trees to be uprooted, it automatically calls up an EF-1 tornado," said Krissy Hurley, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

But when it comes to the physical damage to a home, this is where the iPad and app make way for good old-fashioned detective work.

Assessment team members surveyed a house in Williamson County that was destroyed by high winds. The damage was so complete it would indicate a high intensity EF-2 or EF-3 tornado. However an assessment team downgraded the winds much lower.

"When we went out there and we looked at the foundation, we determined that the house was not properly attached to its foundation. We see that a lot in older structures in Middle Tennessee. Since it wasn't attached to its foundation, it doesn't take as much wind to cause damage. So we ended up rating that an EF-1, 110 mph winds. So that’s why we like to go out there. We found out the house wasn't properly anchored," Hurley said.

Channel 4 meteorologist Dan Thomas said verification of a tornado's strength is important information for viewers.

"We forecast these storm outbreaks several days on end. We are very interested, just like the general public, so we can tweak a forecast in the future or say we did a good job with that," Thomas said.

