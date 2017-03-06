Tennesseans react to revised travel ban

President Donald Trump is making good on his promise of extreme vetting for those coming into the country. Those against the travel ban are also making good on their promise to fight it.

Trump signed a revised order on Monday that keeps refugees from entering the U.S. for 120 days and immigrants from six predominantly Muslim countries for three months.

Those countries are Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Iran and Syria.

“Are we being too strict or not strict enough?” asked state Rep. Jay Reedy, R-Erin.

Reedy wouldn't say if he fully agrees with the travel ban, but said changes need to be made.

“We have had incidents across the country where those refugees have hurt citizens of the United States, so it's a needed conversation to be having,” Reedy said.

New immigration and travel orders also have Metro Schools talking. At last month’s school board meeting, a teacher suggested implementing a safe zone for immigrant children.

“I would fully support extra steps and measures for protecting students and their families,” said Metro School Board chair Ann Shepherd.

The school board is looking at making Metro Schools a safe zone for immigrant children, but some say that's not enough.

“They worry, will mama be there when they get home? They come in crying. So yes, I think we need to make them feel safe so they are not worried about someone dragging them away from school. But what they are really upset about is mom,” said Gail Leverett.

Leverett was a teacher in Metro Schools for 40 years.

“The idea that we don't want them, that they are ‘them’ and we are ‘us,’ is something I do not believe,” Leverett said.

In a Facebook poll, Channel 4 asked viewers if they were in favor of the president’s revised travel ban. Out of more than 1,100 percent said yes, 47 percent said no, and four percent were undecided.

Unlike the ban Trump rolled out in January that failed, this one does not include Iraq. This order also does not go into effect immediately. It will have a slow roll out. The plan is to officially implement it in 10 days.

