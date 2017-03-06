Waste disposal company says it's making changes - WSMV Channel 4

Waste disposal company says it's making changes

Posted: Updated:
Pages Creek flows into the Cumberland River. (WSMV) Pages Creek flows into the Cumberland River. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville company is making changes after the Channel 4 I-Team found it was leaking oil and grease onto the banks of a creek.

Last Friday, the state issued a violation to Onsite Environmental, also known as Combs Industrial.

After the I-Team started asking questions, the Department of Environment and Conservation sent inspectors to look at the property bordering Pages Branch Creek, which flows into the Cumberland River. Inspectors traced oil, grease and other materials back to the company.

The state revisited the site on Monday.

Plant manager Ron Pearson said they have made changes so it never happens again.

“It should have never happened in the first place. It was an accident where they left the cap off. Regardless of that, we have sealed the pipe,” Pearson said.

Onsite Environmental transports and disposes of non-hazardous waste. Pearson said materials were leaking out of an un-capped pipe. He said that pipe has now been sealed.

On top of that, all the water that comes through the property will be processed through a treatment plant.

The state says the company passed an inspection, but they will be monitored indefinitely upstream and downstream of the leak to make sure it’s resolved.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Waste disposal company says it's making changesMore>>

  • Special

    Channel 4 I-Team

    Channel 4 I-Team

    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
    The Channel 4 I-team investigates corruption, misuse of taxpayer dollars, criminal activities, scams and dangers to the Middle Tennessee region.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.