Domestic abuse trial begins against cousin of former councilman

A domestic abuse case that has entangled a former Metro councilman went to trial Monday with some new revelations.

Tavares Buchanan is charged with several felonies for allegedly kidnapping and torturing his girlfriend and recording the act on Christmas in 2015.

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom for jury selection that took most of the day to complete.

It was revealed in court that during an interview with the assistant district attorney, the victim's story changed and two counts of aggravated rape were added after that interview.

Defense attorney Justin Johnson said he may want to call the prosecutor as a witness to testify about that conversation where the victim alleged there was a rape during the attack.

Buchanan is the cousin of former District 1 Metro Councilman Loniel Greene. Buchanan was living with Greene when he was arrested for the assault.

Channel 4 obtained phone recordings from the Davidson County Jail where Buchanan and Greene discussed ways to try to keep the victim from testifying against Buchanan at the trial.

"I believe the state is going to try to bring out some phone calls between maybe Mr. Buchanan and Mr. Greene," Johnson told Channel 4 after the hearing.

Greene will go to trial for coercion of the witness in this case this October. Buchanan also faces a fall coercion trial. There is a chance Greene could be called as a witness in this case, Johnson said.

The victim, who previously spoke to channel 4 off camera, is expected to attend this trial. Attorneys warned jurors there will be graphic pictures and videos of the alleged domestic assault.

While Greene was not in court Monday, his name came up several times as attorneys tried to make sure jurors did not know how him and had not seen reports about the former councilman.

Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning. Buchanan is in the Davidson County Jail.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.