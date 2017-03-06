Lawmakers debate security of evidence in child pornography cases

Jarrett Jones was a band teacher at Napier Elementary School. He now sits in jail accused of recording dozens of little girls while they changed their clothes.

Those videos are now evidence in the hands of the district attorney’s office, but where do they go from here?

"It's just counter-intuitive that once we have these types of images and videos in secure facilities to be forced to make copies of it and hand it back over the defendant," said Chad Butler, an attorney for the Nashville District Attorney's child sex abuse unit.

Butler is backing a bill that would prevent prosecutors from having to give child pornography to defense attorneys. He said defense attorneys could still see the images. It's just a matter of where.

"These images have to be viewed and examined in a secured law enforcement facility," Butler said.

Butler said by sharing the images, they are effectively breaking federal law by distributing child porn. They also worry about re-victimizing victims because those images could end up in the wrong hands.

"We've actually had a request where the defense attorney has requested copies of the images in order to upload them back to the internet to run them against face recognition software in order to prove or disprove the minor's age," Butler said.

"I think it's just another roadblock," said defense attorney Rob McKinney.

McKinney said the proposed law poses a threat to the entire judicial system.

"If you were charged with a crime, wouldn't you want your lawyer to look at the evidence?" McKinney said.

McKinney also said sometimes sharing strong evidence actually helps put bad guys away.

"And then if the case is plea bargained, it's not necessary to display the images in court. It's not necessary to bring the victim in the court," he said.

McKinney takes issue with the way the law is written. He said he might feel differently if the law specified how lawyers could view these images, where and when.

"Yeah, because the law is too vague. It doesn't give a mechanism for the inspection," McKinney said.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.