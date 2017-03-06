Video shows Gallatin High School brawl

An incident report released by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office provides key details into a fight at Gallatin High School on Feb. 16 that resulted in an assistant principal being punched in the head several times.

Hours after the fight happened, Sumner County Schools spokesperson Jeremy Johnson told Channel 4 there were no injuries and the fight was not gang-related.

According to the incident report, Gallatin High School Assistant Principal Johnnie Anderson was punched in the head several times trying break up the fight. Anderson told the school resource officer he went to the emergency room later that night with concussion-like symptoms.

So far, nine students have been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, and five of those students also face simple assault charges. The report also states one student admitted to Principal Ron Becker he was part of a gang called “Reckless” and two of the other students arrested are also gang members.

Sheriff Sonny Weatherford told Channel 4 six of the nine students arrested have been expelled from Gallatin High School but they may be allowed back to school in the fall.

Johnson said the media was initially told there were no injuries because the assistant principal didn't go to the hospital until several hours after the fight.

