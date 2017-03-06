'Murfreesboro waving man' recovering from cancer, moving soon

Paul Tidwell's family says about 2,000 cars honk as he waves to them. (WSMV)

A community says one man manages to bring smiles to thousands every day, and he's managed to do it with a simple gesture. What's going to be hard for them is saying goodbye to the man always with a smile and a "hello."

"Seems like he don't have a care in the world," laughed Wanda Ross Saltezman, ringing up another customer at the Kountry Korner in Murfreesboro. "It makes everybody feel good here to know he's there."

"He's just so friendly and happy," added Murfreesboro resident Bobby Powers. "He waves and just about comes up out of his chair waving. Everyone sees him."

Not everyone would know his name, but if they come down Old Nashville Highway in Murfreesboro, they likely know the face of Paul Tidwell.

"He makes you feel good inside because he cares about people," Saltezman said.

His arm never tiring, Paul's spent hours a day waving for close to 40 years. He lives on Old Nashville Highway with his brother, Mark, and sister-in-law, Peggy.

"I like to wave like that," laughed Paul, as another car honked on the way by.

Paul and Peggy believe about 2,000 cars honk when Paul's out.

"I know that's right," Paul smiled.

"It's his ministry," said Peggy. "He just loves waving at people, talking to people, stopping and saying hello."

In recent months, many have noticed Paul hasn't been out quite as much.

"St. Thomas Rutherford found his cancer," said Peggy. "Lung cancer. I couldn't believe it. He's just Paul."

Peggy said Paul's been getting better with his treatments, though another change is on the way for the "Old Nashville Highway Waving Man." A new job for Mark means the family's moving east to Kingston soon.

"I can't read them without crying," said Peggy, looking at one of the hundreds of cards that have flowed in to Paul. She said those cards make it clear how much he means to the people here.

"Mr. Paul, I want to thank you for the kindness you showed to our son, Stetson, every day by smiling and waving at him," she read from one of the cards. "In January this year, Stetson went home to be with Jesus. I want to thank you for putting a smile on my son's face. May God bless you."

Peggy said, even in a new place and even in recovery, Paul will keep waving.

"We never know what a smile or something like that's going to do to somebody," a customer said to Saltezman.

"The more people who would do that, the happier we would be," Saltezman replied.

"It makes me cry cause it's happy tears," said Peggy. "They love Paul. They've loved him."

Peggy said since his cancer treatments began, Paul's health is 80 percent better. Before they go, she wanted everyone to know Paul loves getting letters. His address for a short while longer is 6716 Old Nashville Hwy., Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.