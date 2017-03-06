Hendersonville woman charged with food stamp fraud

A Hendersonville woman has been charged with food stamp fraud after the TBI said she lied about her income.

According to the TBI, Angela Howard worked full-time as a caregiver and was paid $600 a week from December 2009 to February 2013. But investigators said Howard claimed she worked part-time and was only paid $240 a week.

Based upon that claim, the TBI said Howard received food stamps and other benefits totaling more than $12,000 for three years.

Howard, 43, turned herself in to TBI agents on March 3. She was booked into the Davidson County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.