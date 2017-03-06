TBI interviews passenger in Jocques Clemmons' SUV

Jocques Clemmons was shot and killed by a Metro police officer after a traffic stop last month. (WSMV file photo)

The TBI had asked for the public's help in located the man who was last seen with Jocques Clemmons. (Source: TBI)

The TBI says it has tracked down and spoken to the man who was last seen with Jocques Clemmons before he was fatally shot by a Metro police officer last month.

The TBI interviewed the man who was a passenger in Clemmons’ SUV. Surveillance video shows the man getting out of the vehicle moments before Clemmons was shot.

Investigators asked for help in locating the man and a tip helped them do just that.

The TBI has not yet identified the man or indicated what he told them.

