Nashville Jewish center to hold public forum on security

The Gordon Jewish Community Center. (WSMV file photo) The Gordon Jewish Community Center. (WSMV file photo)
Amid waves of national threats toward the Jewish community, the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville wants their position to be known about security.

The center is set to hold a security forum on Wednesday. Local Jewish organizations and law enforcement representatives will discuss the security response to threats, along with the risks involved with the ongoing investigations.

Since the beginning of the year, 100 threats have affected over 80 locations in 33 states and two Canadian provinces.

The forum begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Mayor Megan Barry is also expected to be in attendance.

