State officials discuss bird flu at Lincoln County chicken farm

A strain of bird flu has hit a commercial chicken farm in Lincoln County.

Several Tennessee families depend on the poultry industry, and right now the state is working to protect other chicken flocks from the virus.

A news conference took place at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture on Monday. The department is calling this Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. It's known to be deadly for chickens and turkeys. However, the risk of humans getting it is very low.

Last Friday, a commercial chicken farm in Lincoln County contacted the Tennessee Department of Agriculture saying it was seeing an increase in chicken deaths. State and federal labs tested and confirmed a sample of the bird flu known has "H-7 HPAI."

Since then, the farm has been placed under quarantine. There were 30 other chicken farms within six miles of the contaminated farm also quarantined.

The Department of Agriculture said it is moving quickly to prevent the virus from spreading.

State officials said no infected chickens made it into the food supply. It is the first time that this type of bird flu has been detected in Tennessee.

Anyone who owns chickens, whether it be commercially or even a backyard flock, are encouraged to keep a close eye on their birds.

The source of the virus hasn't been identified. If you suspect your chickens may be infected, contact the state veterinarian's office at (615) 837-5102 or the USDA at (866) 536-7593.

