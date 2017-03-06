9 arrested on drug charges in Montgomery County

Darrell Phillips, Kyle Race and Sharlita Richardson were arrested after 22 grams of crack cocaine was found during a raid of a home in Clarksville. (Photos: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Nine people were arrested last week by Montgomery County authorities on drug charges.

Agents with the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force searched a home on Arvin Drive in Clarksville on Wednesday and discovered 22 grams of crack cocaine.

Agents said one of the people at the home tried to flush the crack cocaine down the toilet to discard it.

Authorities also found hypodermic needles, digital scales and bags intended for narcotic sales inside the home. A stolen vehicle was also found on the property.

Those arrested were:

Marvis Carter, 36, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and felony theft. His bond was set at $125,000.

Kyle Race, 22, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked or suspended license. His bond was set at $101,000.

Steven Kennedy, 45, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000.

Jessica Brown, 38, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Sharlita Richardson, 43, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Darrell Phillips, 47, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000.

Stephanie McIntosh, 29, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Gerald Charlson, 48, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000.

Corey Dismukes, 47, was arrested and charged with schedule II possession for resale, tampering with evidence, and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000.

