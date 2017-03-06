Lawmakers release statements on passing of former Tennessee senator

Former Tennessee State Sen. Douglas Henry passed away late Sunday night at his West Meade home, according to a family friend.

Nancy Russell, a longtime legislative aide and friend, said Henry was surrounded by family and loved ones when he passed at 11:30 p.m.

Henry had the longest tenure in the history of the Tennessee General Assembly, serving as state senator from 1970 until his retirement in 2014.

Several Tennessee lawmakers made statements this morning after learning of the death of the former Senator.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam

He served the state for nearly 50 years, and it is not an exaggeration to say that he is one of the primary reasons the state is on such solid financial footing today. He was a powerhouse intellect, courteous, kind, genuine and a statesman, and I will miss knowing that his wisdom and perspective are only a phone call away.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry

Senator Douglas Henry's tremendous impact on the city of Nashville and the Tennessee General Assembly, where he served with unparalleled distinction, will undoubtedly last for generations to come. He was a fervent student and teacher of our shared history, he was an expert on the state budget, and he set a high standard for decorum and decency in public life. Nashville was proud to call him one of ours, and we miss him already. I know I am joined by many across the State of Tennessee, which Senator Henry loved so dearly, in celebrating the life and legacy of a true statesman.

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally

It is impossible to quantify this loss or even put it into words. To me personally, Douglas Henry was a invaluable mentor and a trusted friend. To the state of Tennessee, he was far more. Douglas Henry was our state's financial guardian and protector. He always wanted what was best for his state, never for himself. A true gentleman, he was consistently kind and gracious to everyone. Whether you were a Republican or a Democrat, a prince or a parolee, Douglas Henry treated you with respect. The kindness he showed toward me-a young Republican member of the finance committee serving in Democratic-controlled legislature-is something I will carry with me for the rest of my days. And I am not alone. Nearly everyone he every encountered can share similar stories. No one could spend time with him without coming away with an overwhelming sense of pride about being a Tennessean, or overwhelming envy if they were not. Douglas Henry loved Tennessee with all his heart. He truly was a man with no equal. I will miss him and I will never forget him.

U.S. Congressman Diane Black, who also served with Henry in the state Senate

Senator Henry was special to me, and to so many others. He was a statesmen, a true southern gentleman, and a giant of the Tennessee legislature whose legacy will endure for generations to come. Dave and I treasured his friendship and are praying for his loved ones today. Admiration for Senator Henry was never limited by one's political party, because he never let such labels define him in the first place. He was universally respected for his willingness to join hands with anyone who shared his concern for Tennessee. I will always be personally grateful for his leadership in the passage of Amendment One a few short years ago. While we miss Senator Henry already, we can be thankful for his decades of faithful service to our state, and the knowledge that he is now safely home - reunited with his beloved Lolly once again.

U.S. Senator Bob Corker

I first had the opportunity to work with Doug Henry in the mid-1990s during my time as commissioner of finance, and I last spoke with him on Friday to tell him how much I thought of him. He was a true gentleman and a true Tennessee statesman. No one focused more over a longer period on the fiscal issues facing our state than Senator Henry, and with a steady hand and wise guidance, he set a tremendous example of bipartisanship and integrity in public service. I will truly miss Doug’s friendship and will keep the entire Henry family in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Tennessee State Sen. Thelma Harper

Today is a sad day in Tennessee because we have lost the 'great one' of Tennessee politics. A true leader and friend, Senator Henry dedicated his life to public service for almost 60 years. In those years, he never wavered. He championed and understood that we could be fiscally responsible and still care about the welfare of others. He was my go-to Senator because there was nothing he did not know about the finances or the budget of his beloved state of Tennessee. I can truly say I learned from the best. I will be forever grateful and honored to have served with him for over 20 years. Our Senator Henry has passed, but his stamp on Tennessee will last forever.

Visitation for Henry will be held in the House Chamber on the second floor of the state capitol on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at the Downtown Presbyterian Church, 154 Fifth Avenue North, on Friday at 11 a.m. Henry will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.