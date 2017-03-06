Student charged in threats to 3 Robertson County schools

Authorities in Robertson County have arrested a suspect accused of making bomb threats to three high schools on Monday.

Students at Springfield High School, Greenbrier High School and Robertson County Alternative Program in Springfield were evacuated after the anonymous threat was received by the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m.

Austin Holliman, 18, has been arrested and charged with one count of commission of acts of terrorism.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Holliman formerly attended Greenbrier High and currently attends Robertson County Alternative Program.

Students were allowed to return to class after officials searched the schools.

