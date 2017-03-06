Radio Shack in West Nashville burglarized Monday morning - WSMV Channel 4

Radio Shack in West Nashville burglarized Monday morning

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Radio Shack was broken into in West Nashville early Monday morning.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. at the Radio Shack located on 7074 Charlotte Pike.

The front window was smashed and the motion alarm did go off.

No suspects are in custody at the time.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

  • Radio Shack in West Nashville burglarized Monday morningMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.